Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan ousted as country's leader following vote of no-confidence

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has been ousted as the country's leader following a vote of no-confidence over allegations of economic mismanagement, bringing an end to his tumultuous term in office.
The parliamentary vote, held Sunday, saw the former cricket star defeated. The opposition needed a minimum of 172 votes out of the 342 member assembly to oust him.
This is a breaking news story. Updates to follow.
