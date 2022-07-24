Two parents and their 6-year-old daughter were found dead at an Iowa campground Friday, and a 4th person died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, in what authorities are investigating as a triple homicide.
Cedar Falls residents Tyler Schmidt and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their daughter Lula, 6, were identified as the three victims whose bodies were found Friday morning at a campground at Maquoketa Caves State Park, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Division of Criminal Investigation also found a camper was unaccounted for and discovered the body of Anthony Orlando Sherwin, 23, west of the park, the department said. Sherwin, who is described as the suspect, appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the department said.
Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green said in a Facebook post Sarah Schmidt was his neighbor and worked for the city's public library.
"Like many of you just hearing the news, I'm devastated," Green wrote. "I knew Sarah well, and she & her family were regular walkers here in the Sartori Park neighborhood. I was working with her this week on a public library tech presentation for (July 26)."
He said the Schmidts' 9-year-old son survived the attack and is safe.
"Details will be forthcoming about services and other memorials, and I will ensure the community knows about this," he added. "Please offer some extra grace to the Schmidts' many friends, neighbors, and coworkers as we try to process this horrible tragedy. The Cedar Falls Library will be closed tomorrow for the sake of the staff who loved and worked with Sarah."
The deaths led to an evacuation of the state park, located about 60 miles east of Cedar Rapids. The park is closed to the public until further notice, police said.
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
The views and opinions depicted here are those of the artists and do not necessarily reflect the views of this publication. Click for more.
CNN's Michelle Watson contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.