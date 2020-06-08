JONESBORO — Instead of walking across a stage, hundreds of seniors and their families drove through the parking lot of their high schools to collect their diplomas on Friday.
Students from Jonesboro, Mundy’s Mill and Lovejoy High schools decorated their cars, cheered and danced to music. Teachers, school faculty, friends and family lined the parking lot to celebrate.
“Students worked hard for their diplomas, and we want them to have what they’ve earned,” said Jonesboro High Principal Felicia Brown. “We want to celebrate them as much as we can.”
Grace Shipp and her family were in the first car in line at Jonesboro. Mom Janice Minnis was thrilled with the event.
“It’s absolutely fabulous,” she said while decorating the family’s car.
Shipp said she was appreciative of the school’s efforts. It was another and maybe the last opportunity to see her teachers and friends before heading to Georgia Southern University in Statesboro to study human resources.
Jonesboro City Councilwoman Pat Sebo joined school faculty to cheer on seniors.
“It’s a wonderful effort on the part of the school, parents and district,” she said. “It’s really cool they could do this for them.”
Clayton County Public Schools announced last week that graduations will go virtual June 25-27. They were originally scheduled to be held in person, but when Gov. Brian Kemp extended the State of Emergency to July 12, the district was forced to pivot. School leaders said it’s their hope to hold a traditional ceremony either late in the summer or early fall.
