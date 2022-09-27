JONESBORO — An outbreak of the parvovirus has closed both Clayton County Animal Control facilities through Oct. 6.
Canine parvovirus is highly contagious and spreads through direct contact with an infected dog or by indirect with a contaminated object such as food or water bowls, collars and leashes or feces. The disease is deadly if not treated and young puppies are most susceptible to the virus.
