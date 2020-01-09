REX—The Clayton County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man who faces child molestation and stalking charges after he was found at a Rex school bus stop--allegedly with a bottle of pink nail polish in his pocket.
Paul Sherwood Lyle, Jr., was arrested on June 15, 2017 on charges of child molestation and sexual battery against a child under 16 for an alleged incident that had taken place a year previously. He was granted $75,000 bond, which CCSO says he posted Aug. 4, 2017.
On Monday, Lyle allegedly "made contact with another minor, a 15-year-old, and convinced the minor to go to the home of the victim of the previous incident and attack them in an attempt to intimidate the witness." At the time, a protection order was in place against Lyle.
The Clayton County District Attorney's Office got new warrants for Lyle, charging him with aggravated stalking and witness influencing. On Wednesday, the CCSO Elite Fugitive Squad and Stalking Unit and the DA's office arrested Lyle at the corner of Creekwood Dirve and Doublegate Lane in Rex, the site of an elementary school bus stop. At the time, CCSO said, Lyle had a bottle of pink fingernail polish in his pocket.
Magistrate Judge Sonyja J. George considered and denied bond for Lyle on the new charges at 10 a.m. Thursday morning in Clayton County Magistrate Court. Lyle's next court appearance is a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 13 at 8 a.m. in Room 203 before Presiding Magistrate Judge Richard C. Brown, followed by a bond hearing on Feb. 14, also at 8 a.m. in Room 203 before Brown.
On Jan. 13, court records show, Lyle faces a jury trial in Superior Court before Judge Rodney Mack on one count of sexual battery on a child under 16 and one count of child molestation.
On Oct. 1, 2019, Lyle pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexual battery on a child under age 16.
