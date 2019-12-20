FOREST PARK—A woman who tried to cross the 4200 block of Jonesboro Road near Conley Road in Forest Park was hit by a vehicle Friday morning.
Police say they received the call about the woman, whose condition had not been released as of press time, around 9:30 a.m.
Traffic was diverted for over an hour while police and Forest Park Fire and Emergency Services worked the scene.
FPPD strongly urges pedestrians to use the crosswalk when crossing the street. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 127 pedestrians were killed in metro Atlanta in 2018.
On Dec. 10, an African-American man was struck and killed on I-75 North near C. W. Grant Parkway. Clayton County Police said the man's body was "unidentifiable."