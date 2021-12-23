JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Commissioners has approved a district delivery plan for mandatory trash pick up in unincorporated portions of the county in a 3-2 vote Dec. 21.
Commission Chair Jeff Turner and Commissioner Demont Davis voted against while commissioners Felicia Franklin, Gail Hambrick and Alieka Anderson voted in favor.
The adopted resolution creates four collection districts, the same as commission districts, with a minimum of once per week trash collection. Haulers will be responsible for billing, collection and customer service. Code enforcement will be used for nonpayment. Additionally, recycling and on-demand yard debris and bulk pickup services must be offered by haulers.
Turner and Davis were not convinced the resolution was what the county needed at this time.
Turner said initiatives such as Keep Clayton Beautiful, as well as others, should have been used to help curb the county’s littering problem.
Keep Clayton Beautiful was dissolved in February by the BOC.
He added that more community involvement was also needed.
Davis said not enough details have been provided to residents such as methods of payment enforcement, a vendor list, billing and how the county will handle recycling and bulk pick up.
“How are we even going to address the littering,” Davis asked. “(The resolution) doesn’t address the litter problem. There is no empirical data that says mandatory trash pick up is going to resolve our littering issue.”
Davis suggested possibly tabling the discussion for 60-90 days to gather and provide more information.
Both Turner and Davis said the issue should be placed on a referendum to allow residents to vote on the matter.
The next steps in making pick up law would be to finalize key features of the plan and optional elements. It’s estimated to take one to three months to complete. Then creation of a solid waste ordinance will take approximately six months.
Finally, the development, issuance and awarding the contract to a hauler, would take another six months to complete.
According to the resolution, first collections could start in 19-21 months.
