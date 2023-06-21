Pointe South Middle seventh grader wins CTAE Student of the Year

JONESBORO — During its Monday, June 5 meeting, the Clayton County Board of Education recognized Pointe South Middle School seventh-grader Devrim Prim-Wilson for his selection as Career, Technical and Agricultural Education Student of the Year.
This is the first year the school system’s CTAE Department presented the Student of the Year honors.
His award was in the career area of Information Technology and he was the only middle school student to be honored.
Other recognitions included:
— Students from 11 elementary schools ranked in the top 100 across the state in First in Math, a world-wide online platform to earn stickers. At the end of the competition period, scores are tallied and students with the highest number of stickers are honored.
Also, schools that earned First in Math School Awards were listed in the top 25 in the state.
Clayton schools in the top 25 include Riverdale Elementary, Brown Elementary, Michelle Obama STEM Elementary Academy, Tara Elementary, and Kilpatrick Elementary.
Clayton County had 35 other schools ranked in the top 100 in the state.
— The school board recognized students who participated in the Who’s Got Games Challenge and the Math Art Design Challenge.
These students were allowed to apply their mathematical, problem-solving, and design skills by creating original games or art. Top winners will provide input and possibly have their work featured in the Clayton County Community Math Trail.
— Clayton County Board of Education interns Keianna West, Elizabeth Ale, and Ja’Mya Shoemaker were recognized for their efforts to support the school board as student interns.
— The school board recognized a partnership that resulted in the beautification of Huie Elementary.
During the past school year, members of the Forest Park Chapter of the Citizens of Georgia Power Company spent time at Huie putting in new benches and planting rose gardens on the campus.
Special thanks were extended to the Georgia Power representatives Maria Padilla, LaMarcus Davis, Morgan Fillmore, Alima Kargbo, Griffin Wasdin, Chantal Inverdale, and Ben Davidson as well as Huie School Sponsor Rodney Scott.
— Three Clayton County schools each received a $1 million state grant investing $125 million in the expansion of school-based health centers (SBHCs) through 2026.
Clayton schools that received grants included Forest Park Middle, Huie Elementary, and Lee Street Elementary.
— District leadership highlighted the nine-member cohort of the CCPS Grow with Us Initiative, which recruits current CCPS support staff (paraprofessionals, substitutes, bus drivers, clerical support, etc.) to become Department of Exceptional Students teachers.
The district also highlighted the CCPS Partnership with Mercer University, GENERATE, which is a teacher residency program that provides a path for career changers to obtain a Master of Arts Teaching degree to become certified teachers and teach in high-needs content areas.
The total awarded value of the grant, funded by the United States Department of Education, is $9.6 million and covers full tuition and fees as well as provides each participant with a $500 stipend each semester.
— The school board honored the Division of Human Resources as they were recognized by the Georgia Association of School Personnel Administrators for two Silver Best In Class Awards. One award was received for the Employee Handbook and the other for the Employee Benefit Process.
— The School Board recognized individuals who were nominated and selected as 2022-2023 Alumni and/or Employee Spotlight winners.
