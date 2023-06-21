Pointe South Middle seventh grader wins CTAE Student of the Year

JONESBORO — During its Monday, June 5 meeting, the Clayton County Board of Education recognized Pointe South Middle School seventh-grader Devrim Prim-Wilson for his selection as Career, Technical and Agricultural Education Student of the Year.

This is the first year the school system’s CTAE Department presented the Student of the Year honors.

