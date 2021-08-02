JONESBORO — Pointe South Middle School students started the first day of the 2021-22 school year virtually due to the number of staff members in quarantine.
Students will continue with virtual learning until at least Wednesday, Aug.4.
This is the second school to begin virtually. North Clayton High School students also started virtually due to staff quarantining.
Clayton County district officials said the decisions were made in the best interest of all students and employees and will continue to monitor the situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.