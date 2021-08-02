JONESBORO — Pointe South Middle School students started the first day of the 2021-22 school year virtually due to the number of staff members in quarantine.

Students will continue with virtual learning until at least Wednesday, Aug.4.

This is the second school to begin virtually. North Clayton High School students also started virtually due to staff quarantining.

Clayton County district officials said the decisions were made in the best interest of all students and employees and will continue to monitor the situation.