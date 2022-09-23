MORROW — Clayton County police said a suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of an unidentified person in Morrow.
The incident occurred at 11:29 a.m. on Sept. 22 at a home on Trammell Road in Morrow.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
MORROW — Clayton County police said a suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of an unidentified person in Morrow.
The incident occurred at 11:29 a.m. on Sept. 22 at a home on Trammell Road in Morrow.
Police said the homicide was committed at the home adding that the incident remains under investigation and details are limited.
Animals in the photo gallery arrived to Clayton County Animal Control between September 14 and September 23. Click for more.
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.