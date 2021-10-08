LOVEJOY — Gunfire at the BP gas station at the corner of Tara Boulevard and McDonough Road led to a police chase and the arrest of three total suspects Oct. 5.

Harvey Houston, 19, and Remon Gosier, 18, and a third unnamed suspect were arrested following the shooting witnessed by a police officer at the gas station.

Gosier was seen getting into a 2016 Hyundai Sonata with another person and sped away.

Police gave chase into Fayette County where it ended after police lost site of the car.

A neighborhood, where police believed the vehicle was located, was searched by Clayton County police, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Police located the car and Gosier.

Clayton police said witnesses also saw a second black car with two suspects drive away. The black vehicle was located and the gun used in the crime was recovered from the car. The suspects were also arrested.

Police said at no point during the incident was anyone hurt.

The intended victim, police said, left the scene unharmed.

Gosier was charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and reckless conduct.

Houston was charged with multiple traffic charges for fleeing, aggravated assault and a warrant for aggravated assault on another case.