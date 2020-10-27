RIVERDALE — The Clayton County Public Schools police are investigating a shooting at Riverdale High School Monday evening.
School district officials said the “offenders involved were locals that came on campus and were not enrolled in the school district.”
According to reports from Fox 5, police found a male shot who was later pronounced dead.
CCPS police said no staff or students were involved in the incident and none was harmed.
“Please be aware that this is still an active investigation,” school police said.
