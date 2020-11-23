JONESBORO — A Mattie’s Call has been issued for a 14-year-old girl missing since Sunday night.
Estreya Bracero was reported missing from Battle Creek Road in Jonesboro when she reportedly flagged down a black Nissan Sentra and got in the vehicle. It’s unknown who picked her up and reportedly has no access to contact anyone.
Bracero was last seen wearing pink socks, no shoes, silver glasses and a white/red scarf with blue flower around her head. She has been diagnosed with bipolar, ADHD and depression.
Bracero is a 5 foot-5 inch, 160 pound Black female with black braids and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Bracero’s whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
