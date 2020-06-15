COLLEGE PARK — A shooting in College Park on Friday has left an Uber driver on life support.
When police arrived to Lakeside Town Homes they found a 34-year-old woman shot in the neck and armpit. According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, she was shot with a pistol found in her blue 2019 Honda Civic, leaving her on life support.
The incident occurred when the driver picked up “four unknown black males” at the Dollar General store at Flat Shoals Road and Riverdale Road.
CCSO Sheriff Victor Hill is asking for the public’s help to identify any of the four suspects “responsible for this heinous crime” to contact the Clayton County Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division or call the sheriff’s office at 770-477-4479. Anonymous tips can also be sent vial the Nixle tip line.
Hill said the request of the victim’s family, he has ordered “all of his elite special forces to conduct a similar mission like ‘Operation Gabriel’ in the area of this robbery to protect the community from these suspects and identify all of them for capture.”
