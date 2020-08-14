RIVERDALE — Clayton police are asking for the community’s assistance in locating Terry Hunton.
A Mattie’s Call was issued early Friday morning after officers responded to a missing person call Thursday at the Clayton Mental Health Clinic, 5930 Ga. Highway 85 in Riverdale.
Hunton was last seen walking away from the clinic at 5 p.m. Thursday wearing a white T-shirt and tan pants. In a release, police said Hunton “has a history of leaving without permission, but he returns a little while later.”
He is known to visit local gas stations and convenience stores.
Hunton, 33, has been diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia. He is a white male with a bald head and blue eyes and stands 5 feet 10 inches. He weights approximately 150 pounds.
Anyone with information about Hunton is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 77-477-3550.
