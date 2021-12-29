Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 571 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 33 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL GEORGIA BUTTS JASPER JONES MONROE PUTNAM IN EAST CENTRAL GEORGIA GREENE IN NORTH CENTRAL GEORGIA BARROW CLAYTON DEKALB DOUGLAS FAYETTE FULTON GWINNETT HALL HENRY MORGAN NEWTON ROCKDALE WALTON IN NORTHEAST GEORGIA BANKS CLARKE JACKSON MADISON OCONEE OGLETHORPE IN NORTHWEST GEORGIA CARROLL IN WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA COWETA HEARD LAMAR MERIWETHER PIKE SPALDING TROUP THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATLANTA, BARNESVILLE, CARROLLTON, COMER, COMMERCE, CONYERS, COVINGTON, CRAWFORD, DECATUR, DOUGLASVILLE, EATONTON, FORSYTH, FRANKLIN, GAINESVILLE, GRAY, GREENSBORO, GRIFFIN, HOMER, JACKSON, LAWRENCEVILLE, MADISON, MANCHESTER, MONROE, MONTICELLO, NEWNAN, PEACHTREE CITY, RIVERDALE, STOCKBRIDGE, WATKINSVILLE, WEST POINT, WINDER, WINTERVILLE, AND ZEBULON.