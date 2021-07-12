JONESBORO — Clayton County police are looking for a late-model black Mercedes Benz thought to have been involved in a hit and run on June 22 that resulted in the death of Kenyell Price.
Price, 43, was found by police at Tara Boulevard and Iron Gate Boulevard in the early morning hours.
Police said the Mercedes Benz will have damage to its front and right side and missing the passenger-side mirror.
Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call Detective Aaron Faulkner at 678-610-4724.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.