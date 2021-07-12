071421_CND_Benz.jpg

Clayton County police are searching for a black Mercedes Benz similar to what's pictured. The vehicle is though to have been involved in a hit and run that resulted in the death of a 43-year-old man June 22.

 Special Photo

JONESBORO — Clayton County police are looking for a late-model black Mercedes Benz thought to have been involved in a hit and run on June 22 that resulted in the death of Kenyell Price.

Price, 43, was found by police at Tara Boulevard and Iron Gate Boulevard in the early morning hours.

Police said the Mercedes Benz will have damage to its front and right side and missing the passenger-side mirror.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call Detective Aaron Faulkner at 678-610-4724.

