JONESBORO — A man wanted for allegedly stabbing his wife has been placed No. 1 on the Clayton County sheriff’s Top Ten Most Wanted List.
Willie Lee Wright is accused of stabbing his wife in the chest and neck over the weekend. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Wright left the scene in a 2014 Honda Civic EX with Georgia tax number RHM6874.
Wright is a 63-year-old black male with salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. He stand 6 feet 2 inches and weighs approximately 197 pounds.
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said he should be considered armed and dangerous, noting if he is spotted, 911 should be called immediately.
Anyone with information regarding Wright’s whereabouts can call the sheriff’s office at 770-477-4479 or use the Nixle tip line.
