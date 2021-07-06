RIVERDALE — Clayton County Police have issued a Mattie’s Call for Riverdale resident Shirley Love.
Love, 58, left her home traveling in an unknown direction on July 3 at 8 a.m.
She is 5’4” and weighs 205 pounds. Love has black hair with brown eyes and has been diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia. Police said it’s unclear what Love’s state of mind may have been when she disappeared.
Anyone with information about Love or her location is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550, ext. 8.
