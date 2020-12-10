MORROW — Clayton County police have issued a Mattie’s Call for Sredrick Cook.
Cook, 54, left his home on Heritage Lane in Morrow on Nov. 25 and has not been seen since.
Cook’s cousin, Ms. Lewis contacted police after searching for the man on her own with no success.
Lewis said Cook is suffering from bipolar schizophrenia and has not taken his medications in over a month.
Anyone with information about Cook’s whereabouts is asked to notify local law enforcement and the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.
