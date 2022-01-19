RIVERDALE — Clayton County police need the community’s help to identify a male hit by a car in March 2019.
The Black male, labeled as John Riverdale Doe 2019, was walking on Valley Road in the area of Mockingbird Trail in Riverdale in the early hours of March 4, 2019 when he was hit by a car.
He is estimated to be between the ages of 16-25 with black hair and brown eyes. His estimated height is 5’8” and weighing 135 pounds. He was wearing several layers of clothing including a black zip up jacket with an Old Navy athletic log, athletic shorts, black Adidas track pants and dark grey jogger style sweat pants.
He also had two “amateur” tattoos, one on his left forearm of the word Ace and a small shape under the lettering as well as what appears to be a group of letters at the base of his thumb and forefinger on his right hand.
Anyone with information on the male’s identity is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or 1-800-THE-LOST.
