Police shoot woman who had fired shots into ceiling at Dallas Love Field Airport, authorities say

A woman allegedly fired gunshots at Dallas Love Field Airport on Monday before she was shot by an officer, police said. No one else was injured.

A woman allegedly fired several gunshots into the air at Dallas Love Field Airport in Texas on Monday before police shot her and took her into custody, Dallas Police said.

The incident began at about 11 a.m. when a 37-year-old woman arrived to the airport and went inside near the ticket counters, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said. She went to the bathroom and then exited wearing a hoodie, pulled out a firearm and began shooting, apparently aiming at the ceiling, he said.

