RIVERDALE — Four months ago Shirley Love left her home on Howell Lane in Riverdale and has not been seen since.
Clayton County Police say she left traveling in an unknown location on July 3 at 8 a.m.
Love is a 58-year-old black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’4” and weighs 205 pounds. Love has been diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and schizophrenia. Police said Love may have been in an unclear state of mind at the time of her disappearance.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Love is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550, ext. 8.
