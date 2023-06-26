JONESBORO — An Atlanta woman is in the Clayton County Jail, accused of shooting a victim while allegedly trying to shoot the father of her child.
According to Clayton County Jail records, Norja'nae Miller, 21, of Atlanta, is charged with possession of a firearm/weapon during the commission of a crime and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
She has a preliminary hearing July 12 in Clayton County Magistrate Court.
According to the Clayton County Police Department, on June 21 at 3:15 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Flint River Road and Thomas Road in Jonesboro in reference to a shooting.
During the investigation, detectives learned Miller had an altercation at another location with the father of her child. During the altercation, the male allegedly took her phone and left the location.
Miller was able to track her phone to the address of the male’s female acquaintance. While at the location, a motor vehicle chase ensued among the two parties.
When the vehicles reached the intersection of Flint River Road and Thomas Road, Miller allegedly pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and fired her weapon into the vehicle, striking the female acquaintance.
The male was unharmed, allowing him to exit the vehicle and flee on foot. As Miller continued her pursuit of the male, two women who witnessed the incident helped the injured victim by placing her into their vehicle and driving her to a local hospital.
A BOLO of Miller’s vehicle was dispatched county-wide.
Less than an hour later, Morrow Police Department found Miller in the parking lot of the Walmart within their jurisdiction standing next to her vehicle. She was immediately taken into custody.
The CCPD aid the victim's injuries were not life-threatening and she is expected to make a full recovery.
"The Clayton County Police Department would like to recognize the two brave citizens who risked their lives to save another as their acts of heroism during this time of great trouble was amazing," a statement from the CCPD read. "We would also like to credit the expeditious apprehension in this case to the solid teamwork efforts between the Clayton County Police Department, Clayton County Sheriff's Office, and the Morrow Police Department."
