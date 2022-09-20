FOREST PARK — A full road closure will be in effect for Main Street (from Phillips Drive to Ash Street) on Sept. 22, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Oct. 7, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The road will be closed to allow crews to films scenes for an upcoming movie.
Detour signs will be posted to assist with traffic flow. If the closure needs to be extended or additional closures are necessary, another public notice will be issued.
For questions or additional information, contact Southeastern Traffic Supply at 706-254-1919.
