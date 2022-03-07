FOREST PARK — A portion of College Street between Warren Drive and Forest Avenue will be closed to through traffic beginning Tuesday, March 8. During this time, the roadway will be blocked in order to install water and sewer tie-ins.
Traffic on the northside of the road closure will be detoured along Warren Drive, and traffic on the southside of the road closure will be detoured along Forest Avenue.
The detours are expected to remain in effect until Wednesday, March 9, at 5 p.m. at which time College Street will re-open and be clear for all traffic to pass through. Detour signs will also be installed during the duration of the roadway closure.
If the roadway closure needs to be extended or additional closures are necessary, another public notice will be issued.
