FOREST PARK — Forest Park city officials have announced the temporary closure of a portion of Cynthia Lane starting April 20.
The road between Old Dixie Road and Pineridge Road will close for 60 days to install new piping.
City officials said traffic on the Eastside of the road will be detoured along Pineridge Road. Drivers on the westside of the street will detour along Old Dixie Road. Signs will be in place to help motorists.
Once complete, Cynthia Lane is expected to fully reopen.
