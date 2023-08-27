Portion of Forest Avenue in Forest Park to be closed through Aug. 31

SPECIAL PHOTO

A temporary road closure will be in effect for a portion of Forest Avenue (from College Street to Courtney Drive) from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday, Aug. 28 to Thursday, Aug. 31.

During this time, the roadway will be temporarily blocked in order to make way for crews to complete a sewer tie as part of the construction for the new Forest Park Middle School.

