Portion of Forest Avenue in Forest Park to be closed through Aug. 31

FOREST PARK — A temporary road closure will be in effect for a portion of Forest Avenue (from College Street to Courtney Drive) from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday, Aug. 28 to Thursday, Aug. 31.
During this time, the roadway will be temporarily blocked in order to make way for crews to complete a sewer tie as part of the construction for the new Forest Park Middle School.
Residents who live on or along Forest Avenue will still be able to access the roadway during the temporary closure.
Detour signs will be installed around the immediate area prior to the scheduled roadway closure in order to assist with traffic flow. If the roadway closure needs to be extended or additional closures are necessary, another public notice will be issued.
For more information, call Wayne Bell Meja at 678-776-3075.
