FOREST PARK — City officials have announced that beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27, a portion of Pineridge Road, between Springside Drive and Watson Ferry Drive, will close to through traffic in order address a sinkhole located in the immediate area.
The road closure is expected to remain in effect for 90 days.
Traffic on the westside of the road closure will be detoured along Pineridge Road and out to Old Dixie Highway. Cynthia Lane will also reopen on April 27, giving eastbound motorists and pedestrians another detour route to access both nearby Old Dixie Highway and/or Ash Street. Detour signs will also be installed during the duration of the roadway closure.
Following the completion of the project, Pineridge Road will reopen and be clear for all traffic to pass through. If the roadway closure needs to be extended or additional closures are necessary, another public notice will be issued.
For questions and comments or if further assistance is necessary, contact Siema Cox at 770-675-9572.
