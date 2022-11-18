112322_CND_RoadClosed.jpg

A portion of Thornton Boulevard will be closed for three weeks starting Nov. 28 to allow for pipe replacement.

 Special Photo

JONESBORO — A failing metal pipe culvert will force the closure of a portion of Thornton Boulevard starting Nov. 28.

This culvert is located between Cheyenne Trail and Pueblo Drive. Clayton County Water Authority staff will be working with an annual services contractor to replace this failing culvert and other nearby drainage structures, along with final site restoration activities. Work is scheduled to last approximately three weeks. 

