JONESBORO — A failing metal pipe culvert will force the closure of a portion of Thornton Boulevard starting Nov. 28.
This culvert is located between Cheyenne Trail and Pueblo Drive. Clayton County Water Authority staff will be working with an annual services contractor to replace this failing culvert and other nearby drainage structures, along with final site restoration activities. Work is scheduled to last approximately three weeks.
The road closure may impact normal access to residences. Detour signage will be posted showing the reroutes along Cheyenne Trail and Pinto Trail, CCWA officials said.
• Motorists are to follow detours noted by signage
• Access to all residents will be maintained during the roadway closure period
• Residents will continue to have access to mail and package delivery, emergency services and trash pick-up
• If someone must enter the work zone for any reason, they should proceed with caution
• Parking on the street near the construction zone is strictly prohibited