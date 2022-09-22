JONESBORO — Officials with Clayton County schools said the district is beefing up security and the use of school lockdowns in response to threatening social media posts.
On Thursday district officials said they are investigating the social media posts designed “to threaten the safety of our campus uses and disrupt the instructional day.”
The posts, school officials believe, are “continuation of similar social media postings that have impacted neighboring school districts.”
The Clayton County Public Schools Police Department is investigating the claims.
“Our students are our first priority and we are dedicated to ensuring they receive the education needed to compete as global and socially aware citizens.”
