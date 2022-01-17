MORROW — Concerned Black Citizens Coalition of Clayton County hosted its 31st annual Prayer Breakfast and Ecumenical Service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The event, hosted on Saturday at Clayton State University, featured elected officials, pastors and civic leaders to honor King’s legacy and “reflect on the ideals of racial unity, service and nonviolence.”
Keynote speakers at the breakfast included Sen. Gail Davenport; State Rep. Billy Mitchell; State Rep. Yasmin Neal; State Rep. Kim Schofield; Commissioner Alieka Anderson; Rev. Dr. Kevin Murriel; Dr. Morcease Beasley; and Dr. T. Ramon Stuart.
