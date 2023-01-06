Two events celebrating the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. are planned in Clayton County Jan 14 and 15.
On Saturday, Jan. 14, the annual Clayton County Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast will be held at Clayton State University in Morrow. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m.
Keynote speaker at the breakfast will be Congressman Sanford Bishop from the 2nd Congressional District.
The breakfast is sponsored by Concerned Black Citizens Coalition of Clayton County. For ticket information, contact Senator Gail Davenport at 678-215-9971.
On Sunday, Jan. 15, the Rev. Anthony A. Motley, senior pastor of the Lindsay Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, will be the guest speaker at the 38th Clayton County Martin Luther King Jr. Ecumenical Service in celebration of the national holiday observance in honor of Dr. King. The service will be held on King’s actual birthday, Jan. 15, at 3 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 216 West Mill St., Jonesboro, where the Rev. Robert Taylor is pastor.
All ministers are encouraged to participate in the Ministers’ Procession with the Atlanta Consistory #24A – Masons procession at 2:50 p.m.
Motley comes from a deeply religious family from which the Lord has called many ministers. His father, Dr. D. L. Motley Sr., the renowned and respected pastor emeritus of the Peace Baptist Church in Cincinnati, Ohio, licensed and ordained him.
Motley accepted the pastorship of the Lindsay Street Baptist Church on Sept. 7, 1980, where he just celebrated his 42nd pastoral anniversary and the church’s 110th anniversary.
Motley is deeply involved in community activities seeking to improve the conditions of the socially and economically oppressed and the spiritually impoverished. He is active with many organizations, which include the Concerned Black Clergy, the New Era State Convention of Georgia where he served as 1st vice president, the Progressive Baptist Convention, the American Baptist Convention, past president of Atlanta Baptist Minister Union, chairman of the English Avenue Community Development Corporation, and co-chairman of Friends of English Avenue. He is also a former adjunct professor at Morris Brown College. Motley is much sought after as a speaker, lecturer, teacher and preacher.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Ecumenical Service is sponsored by the Concerned Black Citizens Coalition of Clayton County and everyone is invited to attend and pay tribute to this true drum major for justice – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.