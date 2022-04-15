JONESBORO — Early voting for next month’s primary election will begin May 2 in Clayton County.
Dates & Times
• May 2-6, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• May 7, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• May 9-13, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• May 14, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• May 15, noon to 5 p.m.
• May 16-20, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Locations
• Elections and Registration Office, 121 S. McDonough St. in Jonesboro
• Headquarters Library, 856 Battle Creek Road in Jonesboro
• South Clayton Recreation Center, 1837 McDonough Road in Hampton
• Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road in Rex
• Morrow Municipal Complex, 1500 Morrow Road in Morrow
• Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center, 1475 East Fayetteville Road in Riverdale.
Drop boxes are located inside and accessible only during voting hours.
Voter registration
April 25 is the last day to register to vote in the primary election. To register or check on your status, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.