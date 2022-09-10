The considerable cost of attending one of the top American universities will now be covered for students whose parents earn less than $100,000 per year.
New Jersey's Princeton University announced this week that families in that income bracket will no longer pay any cost to attend the prestigious school, whose famous alumni include former First Lady Michelle Obama, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Queen Noor of Jordan and Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon.
Previously, only families earning less than $65,000 received full financial aid coverage. Over 25% of the university's undergraduates, or 1,500 students, will now receive financial aid that covers the full cost of tuition and room and board, according to a Thursday news release.
The university's financial aid expansion will also help out families earning up to $150,000, according to the news release.
"One of Princeton's defining values is our commitment to ensure that talented students from all backgrounds can not only afford a Princeton education but can flourish on our campus and in the world beyond it," Christopher L. Eisgruber, Princeton's president said in the release.
"These improvements to our aid packages, made possible by the sustained generosity of our alumni and friends, will enhance the experiences of students during their time at Princeton and their choices and impact after they graduate."
The university also eliminated the annual student contribution -- a portion of tuition and expenses that students were expected to pay with their own savings and on-campus work -- and increased the financial aid allowance for personal expenses and books.
Jill Dolan, dean of the college at Princeton, framed the expansion as part of Princeton's larger commitment to diversity.
In a statement, Dolan pointed specifically to "socioeconomic diversity," arguing that the move to expand financial aid will allow "more students from across backgrounds to learn from one another's life experiences."
"We're pleased to take these next steps to extend the reach and effect of Princeton's financial aid."
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Stacker compiled a look at all 27 amendments to America's governing document, the Constitution. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.