JONESBORO — The Clayton County Probate Court is taking new weapons carry license permits on a walk-in basis for a limited time.
Permits will be accepted Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Nov. 20 at 121 S. McDonough St. annex building 3 in Jonesboro.
Applicants are asked to take the following steps:
Complete an application online at www.georgiaprobaterecords.com/Firearms/OnlineApplication.aspx♦ . Once completed, save and print the application and a confirmation number will be generated.
♦ Present the confirmation number and copy of your application to the greeter along with a valid Georgia identification card
♦ ♦ Provide proof of Clayton County residency
The fee is $30.88 for the permit and $51.50 for fingerprints. The $82.38 fee is payable by debit or credit card.
Those who need to renew their licenses are asked to do so by mail; however, renewals can also be completed in person as well.
To do so, applicants must bring a completed license carry permit; a copy of your photo ID show current Clayton County address; WCL Privacy Rights statement; Social Security number information form; $33.88 payment; and a self-addressed stamped envelope.
All mail in renewal applications must be signed in front of a notary republic.
For more information, visit www.claytoncountyga.gov/government/courts/probate-court/weapons-carry-license.
