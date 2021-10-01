Proposed zoning change could bring movie studio to Clayton County

JONESBORO — A request from a movie company has prompted Clayton County to consider expanding current zoning to allow film companies more areas to set up shop.

At the Board of Commissioners Sept. 28 work session, Community Development Director Patrick Ejike told the board a movie company is interested in purchasing and converting a warehouse into a sound stage.

In order to do so, Light Industrial and Heavy Industrial zoning areas would need to be amended to allow for such usage.

The county recently created the Industrial Park District in Forest Park that allows for film and movie studios; however, Ejike said the proposed zoning expansion will give the county an increased economic development footprint and attract more businesses.

Ejike said he intends to bring the proposed zoning change to the Board of Commissioners in November.

He said if approved, he expects the film company to move in and begin redesign in December. Ejike did not disclose the location or the name of the company.