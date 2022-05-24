JONESBORO — Does you child need glasses? Here’s a chance to find out for free.
The Clayton County Library System and Vision To Learn are offering free vision screenings, eye exams and glasses, if needed, for children ages 5-18.
Parents must pre-register. No walk-ins will be accepted as space is limited. All exams will be first come, first serve. To register, email the following information to georgia@visiontolearn.org:
— Child’s full name
— Child’s DOB
— Grade
— Telephone number
— Email address
— Parents/Guardians’s name
— Address
Parents will receive a confirmation email if their child has been selected to participate.
Locations, Dates and Times
• Forest Park Library, 4812 West St., Forest Park: June 13 & July 15, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Headquarters Library, 865 Battle Creek Road: June 10 & July 29, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Lovejoy Library, 1721 McDonough Road, Hampton: July 13 & July 28, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Morrow Library, 6225 Maddox Road, Morrow,July 12 & July 22, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Northwest Library, 6131 Riverdale Road, Riverdale: June 14 & July 26, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Riverdale Library, 420 Valley Hill Road SW, Riverdale: June 17 & July 18, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
