Public anger mounts in locked-down Shanghai with no end in sight. Here's what you need to know

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Clayton County in north central Georgia... Northeastern Fayette County in north central Georgia... Central Henry County in north central Georgia... Central Newton County in north central Georgia... Rockdale County in north central Georgia... * Until 615 AM EDT. * At 109 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... McDonough, Fayetteville, Conyers, Covington, Jonesboro, Stockbridge, Forest Park, Riverdale, Morrow, Lovejoy, Lake City, Oxford, Porterdale, Lakeview Estates, Georgia International Horse Park, Richardson Park, Kelleytown, Flippen, Hidden Valley Park and Magnet. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED