Qualified candidates for Clayton County elected offices announced

JONESBORO—As of 12 noon Friday, March 6, the following candidates for elected office in Clayton County had qualified for the May 19 primary nonpartisan election:
DEMOCRATS
PROBATE JUDGE
Pam Ferguson (I)
Christopher Walker
CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
Jacqueline D. Willis (I)
SHERIFF
Victor Hill (I)
TAX COMMISSIONER
Terry L. Baskin (I)
Ashley Wright
CHIEF MAGISTRATE JUDGE
Wanda L. Dallas (I)
Keisha Wright Hill
SOLICITOR GENERAL
Charles Brooks (I)
COUNTY COMMISSIONER, CHAIR
Jeffrey E. Turner (I)
COUNTY COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 2
Gail Hambrick (I)
Robert Johnson
Robb Leatherwood
COUNTY COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 3
Jodie Chambers
Felicia Franklin-Warner (I)
Gerrian Savelle Hawes
Timothy Vondell Jefferson
Robert Williams
BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 2
Mark Anthony Christmas (I)
BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 3
Conquella Essex
Jessie Goree (I)
BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 5
Deatrice D. Haney
Xavier Ross
BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 6
Mary L. Baker (I)
Charlton L. Bivins
Barbara Moore Pulliam
BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 7
Alicia Burgess
Sabrina Hill
Judy Johnson (I)
Chasity Latrice Thornhill
REPUBLICANS
None
NONPARTISAN, INDEPENDENT, POLITICAL BODY
STATE COURT JUDGE (to succeed Shalonda Jones Parker)
Shalonda Jones Parker (I)
STATE COURT JUDGE (to succeed Linda S. Cowen)
Linda S. Cowen (I)
STATE COURT JUDGE (to succeed Linda S. Cowen)
Leslie Miller Terry
