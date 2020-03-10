Qualified candidates for Clayton County elected offices announced

JONESBORO—As of 12 noon Friday, March 6, the following candidates for elected office in Clayton County had qualified for the May 19 primary nonpartisan election:

DEMOCRATS

PROBATE JUDGE

Pam Ferguson (I)

Christopher Walker

CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

Jacqueline D. Willis (I)

SHERIFF

Victor Hill (I)

TAX COMMISSIONER

Terry L. Baskin (I)

Ashley Wright

CHIEF MAGISTRATE JUDGE

Wanda L. Dallas (I)

Keisha Wright Hill

SOLICITOR GENERAL

Charles Brooks (I)

COUNTY COMMISSIONER, CHAIR

Jeffrey E. Turner (I)

COUNTY COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 2

Gail Hambrick (I)

Robert Johnson

Robb Leatherwood

COUNTY COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 3

Jodie Chambers

Felicia Franklin-Warner (I)

Gerrian Savelle Hawes

Timothy Vondell Jefferson

Robert Williams

BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 2

Mark Anthony Christmas (I)

BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 3

Conquella Essex

Jessie Goree (I)

BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 5

Deatrice D. Haney

Xavier Ross

BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 6

Mary L. Baker (I)

Charlton L. Bivins

Barbara Moore Pulliam

BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 7

Alicia Burgess

Sabrina Hill

Judy Johnson (I)

Chasity Latrice Thornhill

REPUBLICANS

None

NONPARTISAN, INDEPENDENT, POLITICAL BODY

STATE COURT JUDGE (to succeed Shalonda Jones Parker)

Shalonda Jones Parker (I)

STATE COURT JUDGE (to succeed Linda S. Cowen)

Linda S. Cowen (I)

STATE COURT JUDGE (to succeed Linda S. Cowen)

Leslie Miller Terry

