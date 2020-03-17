Qualified candidates for state office in Clayton County in May 19 election

State officials representing Clayton County at the state level are up for election in the May 19 primary and nonpartisan contest.

 Special Photo

JONESBORO — Here is a list of candidates for state office who have qualified for the May 19 general primary, nonpartisan and special election. Judgeships are non-partisan races.

GEORGIA SENATE

District 34 

Valencia Seay (D-incumbent)

District 44

Gail Davenport (D-incumbent)

Benjamin Brooks (R)

Myah Johnson (D)

GEORGIA HOUSE

District 60

Kim Schofield (D-incumbent)

District 63 

Debra Bazemore (D-incumbent)

David Callahan (R)

Kenneth "Ken" Kincaid (R)

District 75

Mike Glanton (D-incumbent)

District 76

Sandra Scott (D-incumbent)

District 77

Rhonda Burnough (D-incumbent)

District 78

Demetrius Douglas (D-incumbent)

Attania Jean-Funny (D)

Ron Walker (D)

JUDGE, SUPERIOR COURT (nonpartisan, to succeed Robert L. Mack)

Robert L. Mack

JUDGE, SUPERIOR COURT (nonpartisan, to succeed Shana Rooks Malone)

Shana Rooks Malone

JUDGE, SUPERIOR COURT (nonpartisan, to succeed Kathryn L. "Katie" Powers)

Kathryn L. "Katie" Powers

Jewel Scott

