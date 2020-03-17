Qualified candidates for state office in Clayton County in May 19 election

JONESBORO — Here is a list of candidates for state office who have qualified for the May 19 general primary, nonpartisan and special election. Judgeships are non-partisan races.
GEORGIA SENATE
District 34
Valencia Seay (D-incumbent)
District 44
Gail Davenport (D-incumbent)
Benjamin Brooks (R)
Myah Johnson (D)
GEORGIA HOUSE
District 60
Kim Schofield (D-incumbent)
District 63
Debra Bazemore (D-incumbent)
David Callahan (R)
Kenneth "Ken" Kincaid (R)
District 75
Mike Glanton (D-incumbent)
District 76
Sandra Scott (D-incumbent)
District 77
Rhonda Burnough (D-incumbent)
District 78
Demetrius Douglas (D-incumbent)
Attania Jean-Funny (D)
Ron Walker (D)
JUDGE, SUPERIOR COURT (nonpartisan, to succeed Robert L. Mack)
Robert L. Mack
JUDGE, SUPERIOR COURT (nonpartisan, to succeed Shana Rooks Malone)
Shana Rooks Malone
JUDGE, SUPERIOR COURT (nonpartisan, to succeed Kathryn L. "Katie" Powers)
Kathryn L. "Katie" Powers
Jewel Scott
