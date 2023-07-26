Qualifying for Jonesboro municipal election is in August

JONESBORO — Qualifying for the election of Jonesboro mayor and three City Council seats is scheduled from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23 from 8:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Jonesboro City Center.
The seats up for election in November include Mayor Donya Sartor and Council members Alfred Dixon, Ed Wise, and Tracey Messick. All Council seats are at-large.
The election is Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Jonesboro City Center, 1859 City Center Way.
Qualifying fees are 3% of the annual salary.
The qualifying fee for mayor is $504 and the position pays a salary of $16,800.
The qualifying fee for the council seats is $277.20. The positions pay a salary of $9,240.
Qualifications to hold public office in the Jonesboro include:
— Has been a resident of the city for a period of one year— Is 21 or older.
— Has not been convicted of any crime involving moral turpitude.
— No person’s name shall be placed on the ballot as a candidate for mayor or council member unless such person shall have filed a notice of candidacy and shall have paid the qualifying fee to the city clerk.
All persons who are not registered to vote and who desire to register to vote in the special election may register to vote through the close of business on Oct. 10, 2023.
