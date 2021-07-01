JONESBORO — Qualifying dates for the Sept. 21 special election to fill the Clayton County District 1 Board of Commissioners race have been set for later this month.
Qualifying dates and times are as follows:
Monday, July 19, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, July 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 21, 9 a.m. to 12 noon
All qualifying will take place at the Clayton County Board of Elections and Registration Office, 121 South McDonough St., Annex II, Main Floor, Jonesboro. The qualifying fee is $1,068 and can be paid by either cashiers check or money order.
The District 1 seat became vacant May 27 with the death of Commissioner Sonna Singleton Gregory. The winner of the special election will serve the remainder of Singleton Gregory’s term through Dec. 21, 2022. A run-off, if needed, will be held Oct. 19.
To be a member of the BOC, candidates must be at least 25 years old, be a registered voter and have been a resident for at least two years.
Early voting is set to begin on Aug. 30 and will include two Sunday dates — Sept. 5 and Sept. 12.
The Board of Elections and Registration voted to expand early voting times to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. instead of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Board member Patricia Pullar said the increase was necessary to give those residents who work different schedules an opportunity to vote early.
The board also voted to approve Sunday voting going forward in all elections allowing for flexibility should the dates fall on a federal or state holiday.
District 1 is located in the northeast corner of the county and includes portions of Lake City, Forest Park, Morrow, Rex and Ellenwood.
