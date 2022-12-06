JONESBORO — Incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock easily won the night in Clayton County against Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
JONESBORO — Incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock easily won the night in Clayton County against Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
As of 10:40 p.m. with 100% of the precincts reporting, Warnock earned 89.13% or 65,923 votes.
Walker picked up just 10.87% or 8,036 votes.
Voter turnout in the county was at 41.17% with 73,999 ballots cast of the 179,755 registered voters.
In statewide results, Warnock was the projected winner as of 10:45 p.m.
