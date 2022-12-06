Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north, east, and central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to a quarter mile or less. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&