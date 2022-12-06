JONESBORO — Incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock easily won the night in Clayton County against Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
As of 10:40 p.m. with 100% of the precincts reporting, Warnock earned 89.13% or 65,923 votes.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
JONESBORO — Incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock easily won the night in Clayton County against Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
As of 10:40 p.m. with 100% of the precincts reporting, Warnock earned 89.13% or 65,923 votes.
Walker picked up just 10.87% or 8,036 votes.
Voter turnout in the county was at 41.17% with 73,999 ballots cast of the 179,755 registered voters.
In statewide results, the race was tighter, but Warnock came out ahead with 51.28% of the ballots cast. Walker earned 48.72%. Across the state, 3.52 million residents voted, or 50.24%, of the 7 million of the state's registered voters.
Several animals in Clayton County are looking for their forever home. Each animal in this gallery is listed by their name and intake number. If you are interested in a specific animal, send an email to rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov and include the intake number. Click for more.Clayton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 7
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.