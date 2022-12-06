WarnockAndWalker (copy)

Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker

 File

JONESBORO — Incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock easily won the night in Clayton County against Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

As of 10:40 p.m. with 100% of the precincts reporting, Warnock earned 89.13% or 65,923 votes.

Recommended for you

Tags