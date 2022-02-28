JONESBORO — Clayton County Parks and Recreation invites the community to join them for the Dr. Suess Reading Party on March 2.
The party will be held at Jim Huie Recreation Center, 9045 Tara Blvd. in Jonesboro from 5-7 p.m.
March 2 is Dr. Suess’ birthday and National Read Across America Day. The initiative was created by the National Education Association with the goal of encouraging children to read.
The free event includes family fun, book readings, arts and crafts, refreshments and games.
For more information on the free event, visit www.claytonparks.com or call 678-479-5136.
