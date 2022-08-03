New York City Mayor Eric Adams and police officials on Wednesday released data showing that the number of people arrested three or more times a year for crimes such as robbery, burglary and grand larceny increased significantly during the first six months of 2022.

Adams, a moderate Democrat and former police officer, has made calls for a change in bail laws to give judges discretion to consider a defendant's "dangerousness" to the community a key part of efforts to combat rising crime in the city.

