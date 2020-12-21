JONESBORO — Thanks to donations from across Clayton County, children in foster and Kinship Care programs will have gifts under their Christmas tree this year.
The annual toy drive is hosted by Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeff Turner and members of CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates.
Turner said despite the economic troubles caused by the pandemic, Clayton County residents and businesses gave more this season than in years past.
“When it comes to our kids, our community gives regardless of what’s going on,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot more happy kids this year.”
While volunteers separated hundreds of toys by age and prepared them for pickup, Turner said his fondest memories as a child were waking up to see presents wrapped under the tree.
“Every kid deserves to have a wonderful Christmas, and as long as I’m chairman, and beyond, I’ll do all I can to make sure (the toy drive) continues.”
In addition to toys, the drive received $5,195 in monetary donations. The funds will be used to purchase additional gifts requested on the Angel Tree wish lists.
“Every dime collected will stay right here in our community,” Turner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.