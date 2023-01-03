xmasrecycle.jpg

RIVERDALE — Keep Riverdale Beautiful is hosting their 5th annual Bring One for the Chipper Christmas tree recycling event on Jan. 7.

Residents can drop off a live unbound tree free of decorations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City of Riverdale Business Services Building at 971 Wilson Road in Riverdale.

