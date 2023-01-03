RIVERDALE — Keep Riverdale Beautiful is hosting their 5th annual Bring One for the Chipper Christmas tree recycling event on Jan. 7.
Residents can drop off a live unbound tree free of decorations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City of Riverdale Business Services Building at 971 Wilson Road in Riverdale.
Trees will be recycled into mulch or used for fish habitats.
Keep Riverdale Beautiful is part of the state’s larger Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation. Since the program’s inception, more than six million Christmas trees have been recycled.
To learn more about Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation visit www.kgbf.org.